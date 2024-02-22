Mint Primer | India and the Red Sea sharks: crisis without an end?

What is the latest on the Red Sea crisis?

There are no signs at all of any improvement. On Tuesday, a British registered cargo ship, ‘Rubymar’, which was on its way to Bulgaria from the United Arab Emirates, was hit by two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels. The damage was significant and, for the first time since the crisis broke out in November, a ship had to be abandoned and is now at risk of sinking. This, despite the US and Britain resorting to bombing Houthi positions in Yemen. Now, most shipping lines continue to avoid the Red Sea. Since mid-December, the number of crude carriers transiting through the Red Sea is down 60%.