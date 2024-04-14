Is an all-out war now a possibility?

That depends pretty much entirely on how Israel responds to this direct attack by Iran. After the attack, Iran said that “the matter can be deemed concluded" indicating that its response to the Consulate bombing is complete. Israel may not view it to be so. Its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “whoever harms us, we will harm them". A strong Israeli reaction risks pushing the two countries into an all-out war, possibly dragging the US into it. To be sure, US and UK forces are already involved in this latest escalation. They have shot down Iranian drones over Jordan, Syria and Iraq.