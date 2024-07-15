Mint Primer | Trump’s murder attempt: What it means for us
SummaryThe assassination bid is likely to underline Trump’s image as a politician who is a survivor. Investigation is ongoing but the question is: how was the shooter able to access a vantage point with a direct line of fire at Trump?
Donald Trump, the former US President and presumptive Republican candidate for the November 2024 presidential polls, was injured in an assassination attempt over the weekend. What are the implications for US politics and the world? Mint explains: