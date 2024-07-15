Mint Primer | Trump’s murder attempt: What it means for us

What could be the impact of the attack on US politics?

The attack could deepen the polarization in US politics. For Trump, it is expected to boost his chances of winning the White House garnering sympathy votes and those of undecided voters. This comes as calls to Biden to step down from the presidential race over age and health concerns within the Democratic Party and outside grow louder. Trump is set to be endorsed as the official nominee at the four-day Republican National Convention beginning at Milwaukee in Wisconsin on Monday.