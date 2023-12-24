What are its implications?

More than 20,000 ships pass through the Red Sea and Suez Canal annually. They carry as much as 30% of the world’s container volume, 9% of oil, 6% of gas and account for 12% of global sea-borne trade. Any disruption to this trade route would naturally have significant implications. In the last one week, more than 300 vessels have opted to take a 6,000 nautical mile detour around Africa. This means an additional 12 days of transit time. The crisis, if not contained quickly, will disrupt the global supply chain and hurt the world economy. It is already sending the cost of transportation up significantly.