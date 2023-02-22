While ChatGPT causes ripples throughout the globe, a 35-year old technology officer has caught global attention. Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at at OpenAI, the company behind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

ChatGPT since its launch in November 2022, has caused headlines by creating novels within a week, acing Wharton University's MBA examination, Bar exam and such other really difficult exams.

The Generative Pre-trained Transformer was built on top of OpenAI's GPT-3 family of large language models and has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

Recently, ChatGPT listed Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who is in the headlines since he completed a $44 billion deal and took over Twitter last October as “controversial".

The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot has also listed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and others as controversial public figures.

Things to know about Mira Murati

-Murati was born and raised in San Francisco, United States

-Mira’s parents, according to several media reports are of Indian origin, however, her surname reflects Albanian roots

-She has completed her Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth.

-Murati's LinkedIn profile shows that she started her career as a Summer Analyst at Goldman Sachs

-She was the senior product manager of Model X at Tesla between 2013 to 2016

-Murati joined Open AI in June 2018 as Vice President, of applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Partnerships, and is currently CTO of Open AI

‘AI can be misused’: Mira Murati

Mira Murati recently expressed her concerns about the chatbot and said that AI can be misused.

"AI can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?" she told Time Magazine.

"But we’re a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies–definitely regulators and governments and everyone else," she noted.