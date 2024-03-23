'Mirco managing backfires', Subramanian Swamy tells PM Narendra Modi amid ISIS attack in Moscow
Several gunmen fired at a crowd in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall on March 22. The attackers were dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire, and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb.
Politician and former Union Law Minister of India, Subramanian Swamy has in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "micromanaging" the country. He pointed out the ISIS-claimed attack in Moscow as an example of why "micro-managing backfires".