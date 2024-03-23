Several gunmen fired at a crowd in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall on March 22. The attackers were dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire, and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb.

Politician and former Union Law Minister of India, Subramanian Swamy has in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "micromanaging" the country. He pointed out the ISIS-claimed attack in Moscow as an example of why "micro-managing backfires".

"ISIS has claimed killing 40 and 140 wounded Russians near Moscow. Russia was supposed to be micro managed by Putin and yet ISIS came and went without being caught. Modi! Wake up!! Micro managing backfires," he wrote.

Moscow Sees Deadliest Attacks Since Early 2000s Russia's capital Moscow on Friday night witnessed one of the worst terror attacks when gunmen began shooting in a concert hall, leaving at least 60 dead and 100 injured.

Several gunmen fired at a crowd in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall. The attackers were dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire, and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb.

According to international media reports, automatic gunfire rang out before the start of the concert by Piknic in Moscow. Immediately scores of people hid behind seats in the hall or rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the bullets.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the massive attack. The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

TASS news agency said that SOBR special police forces and the OMON anti-riot squad had been sent to the Crocus hall. Around 100 people were evacuated, along with members of the rock band (Picnic) from the basement of a Moscow concert hall building after the attack.

The attack happened just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

Russian authorities announced on March 3 that six suspected Islamic State fighters had been killed in an operation in Ingushetia, a small Muslim-majority republic in the Caucasus region.

Russia was shaken by a series of deadly terror attacks in the early 2000s during the fighting with separatists in the Russian province of Chechnya. In October 2002, Chechen militants took about 800 people hostage at a Moscow theatre. Two days later, Russian special forces stormed the building, and 129 hostages and 41 Chechen fighters died, most of them from the effects of narcotic gas Russian forces used to subdue the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies)

