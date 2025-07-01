‘Mischievous’ student suffers from kidney failure after drill instructor forces him to do 1,000 squats as punishment

In China, a 15-year-old boy was forced to do 1,000 deep squats as punishment, which caused serious health problems and left him needing a kidney transplant. This happened in August 2023 after the boy named Ajun was caught stealing money from a parked car.

Since he was under 16, police sent him to a corrective school instead of jail. His father, Jiang Peifeng, his father, thought this would help improve his behaviour.

“He was a bit mischievous but had never broken the law before. They did not tell me what he had done; they just said they would tell me once things became clear,” Jiang told Guangxi Daily News.

Also Read | Watch: 162 students rescued from submerged school in Jharkhand after heavy rains

The father got a call saying Ajun was in critical condition. At the hospital, the father saw his son’s body swollen and full of sores.

The father later found out that Ajun, along with other students, was punished by a drill instructor who made them do hundreds of squats in 45 minutes. This harsh treatment caused severe damage.

“The instructor made me do them with my hands clasped behind my head. I counted about 1,000. Afterwards, my legs were shaking and I could barely stand,” the South China Morning Post quoted Ajun as saying.

Also Read | Watch: 162 students rescued from submerged school in Jharkhand after heavy rains

Soon after, he saw blood in his urine and had swollen legs. Even after being diagnosed with kidney issues, his harsh training continued. He was also slapped and kicked by the instructor.

His father sold their house and took a huge loan of 450,000 yuan ( ₹54 lakh) to pay for treatment. Doctors confirmed that the boy’s condition was due to severe physical punishment.

A lawsuit was filed against the school and local police. The case was heard again on June 18. However, the verdict is still pending.

Public reactions The incident has caused public anger in China, raising serious questions about student punishment and the safety of children in such corrective schools. Many people online expressed anger at the extreme punishment.

“What kind of idiot instructor gives out 1,000 squats? That is something even special forces would not survive,” SCMP quoted one user as saying.