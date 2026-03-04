Pakistan says Saudi responded positively to its request for alternative oil supply route

Pakistan on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia has responded positively to its request for an alternative oil supply route in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the attack on Iran.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki during which the two discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation, according to an official statement.

Malik apprised the ambassador about the current situation and the implications of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on global energy markets.

He said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the evolving situation on a daily basis, as the majority of Pakistan's energy supplies transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasised that the Government of Pakistan is actively endeavouring to ensure continuity of the energy supply chain for its people. He noted that the support of brotherly countries like Saudi Arabia means a lot to Pakistan during challenging times.

"He further highlighted that Saudi Arabian sources had assured security of supplies through the Port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, which can help meet energy requirements," according to the statement.

Malik expressed gratitude for the continued support of Saudi Arabia and stated that the Kingdom is already assisting Pakistan. He informed that one vessel has been assured a dispatch from Pakistan to the Port of Yanbu to lift crude oil for Pakistan.

He further expressed hope that supplies of oil from the Port of Yanbu will be prioritised for Pakistan.

The Saudi envoy stated that the Kingdom is fully aware of the evolving situation and reaffirmed that his country will stand firmly with Pakistan to meet any emergency requirements.

He emphasised that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are brotherly countries and will continue to stand together, especially in these testing times, according to the statement.

Pakistan is dependent on the oil supplies from the Gulf region, and the closure of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz may affect its stocks. The government is trying to offset the impact by finding alternative supply routes.

