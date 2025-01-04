Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has praised Elon Musk and called him a genius. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the Italian Prime Minister said that Musk who was once called a genius, has now been wrongly portrayed as a “monster” only because he chose the side which is considered "wrong", indictaing his political leanings and support to US President-elect Donald Trump. Musk, a prominent member of Trump’s transition team, is set to play a key advisory role in the upcoming U.S. government.

Also Read | Italy’s 2025 Budget Gets Parliamentary Nod in Boost for Meloni

When asked if she is friends with him, the Prime Minister said, “We are definitely two people who have a great relationship. Elon Musk is a brilliant man and it is always very interesting to talk to him,” as quoted by Corriere della Sera.

She added, “Musk is a great personality of our time, an extraordinary innovator who always looks to the future.”

“It makes you smile quite a lot when those who until yesterday exalted Musk as a genius and today instead paint him as a monster, only because he chose the side considered "wrong" of the barricade. I have always not reasoned this way,” she told Corriere della Sera.

The leader who has been recognised as the most powerful person in Europe for 2024 by Politico also said that investments by companies owned by Elon Musk don’t represent a threat to Italy.

“I work to have major investments in Italy and evaluate the usefulness of each investment through the prism of our national interest,” she said.

Meloni’s ties to Musk, the world’s richest person, have created headlines in Italy, with the billionaire even bestowing an award on her in New York. During an award ceremony in September, Musk had said, “Meloni is “authentic, honest, truthful — and that can’t always be said about politicians”