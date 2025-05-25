Miss England finalist Milla Magee quits Miss World, says she was made to feel ‘like a prostitute’

In a striking departure from tradition, Miss England finalist Milla Magee has made headlines by becoming the first contestant in the pageant's 74-year history to walk away from the Miss World competition

She cited deep moral objections to the treatment of contestants at a promotional event in India.

Why did Milla Magee quit Miss World? Milla Magee flew to Hyderabad on May 7 to participate in a series of publicity engagements ahead of the main Miss World event. But just over a week later, she abruptly withdrew from the contest, announcing her decision on May 16.

Initially, the reason was reported as a personal family emergency, but Magee has now revealed a much more troubling experience behind her exit.

Magee reveals the real reason behind her exit Speaking to The Sun, Magee delivered a scathing indictment of her time in Hyderabad, describing the environment as demeaning and objectifying. “We had to sit like performing monkeys,” she said, recounting how contestants were expected to entertain guests during dinners.

“There were two girls at each table of six guests. We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them as a thank you. I found that unbelievable. I remember thinking, ‘This is so wrong’. I didn’t come here to be farmed out for people’s entertainment."

Magee went further, stating bluntly, “They made me feel like a prostitute.” According to her, any attempt to discuss the charitable causes she supported was met with indifference. “I once tried to talk about the causes I was supporting, but realised that the men were not interested,” she added.

Describing the Miss World organisation as “outdated and stuck in the past”, Magee criticised the disconnect between the competition’s stated values and the reality of its events.

