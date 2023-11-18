Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett makes history as first plus-size model in Miss Universe
Miss Universe 2023 will feature two transgender women, two mothers, and one plus-sized model, breaking stereotypes in the competition.
Miss Universe 2023 is surely going to mark many firsts breaking stereotypes that has manifested around the pageant over the years. From transgender competitors to plus size model, Miss Universe 2023 will find itself mentioned in the history of the competition.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message