'Miss the Sun, miss my children': Jailed journalist writes letter from Chinese prison, Australian PM responds
Australian journalist detained in China writes letter describing conditions in prison; hopes for resolution.
An Australian journalist who was detained in China in August 2020 on charges of espionage has written a letter back home describing her conditions in the Chinese prison. The letter which Cheng Lei calls a "love letter to 25 million people" was dictated to the consular staff during a visit and was released by Lei's partner, reported Reuters.