Missed last month's Supermoon, here's an another chance to catch it tomorrow

Missed last month's Supermoon, here's an another chance to catch it tomorrow1 min read . 06:06 AM IST
One name for Wednesday's full moon is the Buck moon — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance.
This month's full moon is on Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon which can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.
One name for Wednesday's full moon is the “Buck moon" — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.
From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle. The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange-colored as it lit skies around the globe.
It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth. It's also referred to as the “Strawberry Moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.
In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city’s banking district’s skyline, while in Beijing the forbidden city’s roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.
The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.
(With inputs from AP)
