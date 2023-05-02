Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hoping that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will show up at Met Gala 2023. But, it didn’t happen. While many are left disappointed, there is a reason why Harry and Meghan categorically avoided the gala event.

It is not entirely surprising that Meghan and Harry were absent from Met Gala 2023. The imminent coronation of Prince Harry's father, King Charles, which he is scheduled to attend, and preparations for their son Archie's forthcoming 4th birthday celebration in California, may have stopped them from attending the event.

Moreover, in light of recent family strife and their desire to maintain a low profile, it is plausible that attending the high-profile Met Gala event immediately before the coronation would have been a circumstance they would prefer to avoid, according to Cosmopolitan.

The presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Met Gala 2023 would have marked their much-anticipated debut. Mayah Riaz, who spoke to The Mirror, expressed amusement at the notion that the drama surrounding the couple would prevent them from receiving invitations to the Met Gala.

Riaz stated that the Met Gala is synonymous with "epic drama" and the inclusion of Harry and Meghan would only serve to amplify the attention and scrutiny that the event garners.

In light of the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, which is scheduled to take place in less than four days, Meghan and Harry may decline the opportunity to attend the Met Gala, according to Riaz. Now that the Royal couple has not attended Met Gala 2023, it is unclear if they declined an invite.

Riaz explained that the timing of the two events may mean that the couple will be in London preparing for the historic occasion, which could be the underlying reason behind their absence from the Met Gala. Riaz further opined that the snub would be directed towards the Met Gala as a result of the couple's refusal, rather than the other way around.