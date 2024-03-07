Missile from Yemen hit bulk carrier in Gulf of Aden, 3 dead and 4 injured
The United States and Britain have since January launched repeated strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen in response to the ship attacks, but the rebels have continued to target merchant vessels
A missile fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, with the crew reporting three people dead and at least four wounded, the US military said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message