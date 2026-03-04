Missiles, airspace closures and oil shock: How US–Iran war is unfolding across Middle East — A country-wise breakdown

After the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran last week, the Middle East has entered a period of profound instability and rapid escalation.

The 'decapitation' strikes, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, triggered an immediate and geographically widespread retaliation from Tehran under ‘Operation True Promise IV.’

Also Read | US Iran News LIVE Updates: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad

Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones not only at Israel but also at US military installations across Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

This escalation in the conflict led to the immediate closure of regional airspaces and a dramatic spike in global energy prices, especially after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Qatar suspended LNG production.

The US and Israel may have said the action was aimed at regime change, but the region remains on the brink of a wider war as the remaining Iranian leadership has formed a temporary council to manage the crisis and vowed a "war of attrition" against those assisting the offensive.

The regional governments have urged citizens to leave on the next available commercial flight, as Gulf airspace is largely closed, cruise ships can’t pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and major airlines are cancelling flights.

The US State Department says it has evacuated nonemergency personnel and families in six nations, adding the United Arab Emirates to its list on Tuesday. It has also advised citizens from 14 countries to leave. Governments from Russia to Germany and France also scrambled to run repatriation flights.

In the latest development in the region, the UAE is reportedly weighing the possibility of launching military strikes against Iranian missile and drone launch sites following sustained attacks on its territory, according to two sources familiar with the discussions cited by Axios.

Here is a country-wise impact of war as reported by Associated Press and other news agencies based on ground reports and real-time flight-tracking service Flightradar 24, as of Tuesday.

Iran – at the heart of the attacks Iran has sustained the highest damage and deaths in the region after the US and Israel launched joint attacks on the country. The Iranian Red Crescent Society said the US-Israeli operation has killed at least 787 people. That includes more than 160, the state-run IRNA news agency says, who were killed by a strike on an elementary school in Minab.

Israel says it was not involved in the school incident. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not have details but that the U.S. would not deliberately target a school.

In Iran, the strikes have targeted nuclear infrastructure, missile launchers, government buildings in Tehran and leadership compounds, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top military officials.

Satellite images of Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility taken Monday show several damaged buildings, compared with imagery from the previous day, along with additional damage across the facility’s complex.

Iran's airspace is completely closed, as it bears the brunt of the ongoing escalations in the region.

Israel Iran retaliated to the joint strikes by hitting many areas in Israel using missiles, killing 11 people, according to the AP report. The extent of damage to Israeli military bases and other sensitive locations is unknown; the military does not reveal that information. The country's airspace remains closed to commercial flights.

Lebanon Iran-backed Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on Monday, prompting Israel to retaliate. At least 52 people have been killed and 154 wounded, Lebanese authorities were quoted as saying by AP.

Israel hit Beirut with more airstrikes on Tuesday, saying it was targeting “Hezbollah command centres and weapons storage facilities,” and sent ground troops into southern Lebanon border areas. Hezbollah also said it launched drones targeting an Israeli air base. The Israeli military said it downed two drones.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a war for more than a year, ending with a November 2024 ceasefire that left the militant group greatly weakened.

The US Embassy in Lebanon said Tuesday it was closed to the public until further notice. Flights are coming and going, but many airlines have cancelled flights in the country.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital early Tuesday. The attack from two drones on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused a “limited fire” and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry, and the embassy urged Americans to avoid the compound.

Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery also came under attack from drones, but its defences downed the aircraft, a military spokesman told the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The refinery has a capacity of over 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The airspace of Saudi Arabia remains partially closed in areas bordering Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

The US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck on Monday. A day later, it announced it was closed to the public until further notice.

Six US soldiers in a logistics unit were killed by a strike in Kuwait, according to a US official quoted by AP. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said Sunday that one person was killed and 32 were injured in an Iranian strike. The airspace in Kuwait also remains closed.

United Arab Emirates Three people were killed in the UAE. Dubai also sustained damage to its international airport. According to CENTCOM, hotels along its coastline. Iran also targeted two Amazon data centres in the UAE, the company said Tuesday.

Airspace was closed for commercial flights, but some evacuation flights began operating on Monday.

Jordan and Oman Jordan said on Sunday that five people were injured by falling shrapnel after Iranian projectiles were intercepted in the kingdom’s airspace. The Jordanian Civil Aviation Authority said the airspace will be closed from 6 PM to 7 AM daily until further notice.

Oman has faced drone attacks multiple times since the Iran war started. The attacks targeted the country’s largest port of Salalah, as well as Duqm port. At least one vessel was also hit off the country’s coast. The airspace remains open but many commercial flights are cancelled.

Qatar and Iraq Iran has hit energy facilities in Qatar. The country's airspace remains shut.

Multiple drone and missile attacks have been launched at the US bases and consulate in Irbil, and protesters attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil said Tuesday that it would stop production in a key oil field because of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, causing crude oil prices to surge worldwide. The ministry cited a shortage of tankers entering the Gulf, forcing them to “stop production and pumping” from the southern Rumaila fields near the city of Basra. The airspace remains closed.

Bahrain and Syria Fire from a strike killed one Asian worker and seriously wounded two others early Monday in Bahrain. There was also a drone impact near an Amazon data center, the company said Tuesday. The airspace remains closed

The region remains on the brink of a wider war as the remaining Iranian leadership has vowed a 'war of attrition.'

Several people, including children, suffered minor injuries in the countryside outside Damascus from Iranian missile debris, Syria’s state news agency SANA said. Some areas in Syria’s southern provinces also saw missile debris fall from Iranian projectiles fired toward Israel, with no additional injuries or material damage reported, SANA said. The airspace remains closed.