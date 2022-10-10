Home / News / World / Missiles hit Kyiv, other cities after Ukraine's attack on Russia-made bridge
Missiles hit Kyiv, other cities after Ukraine's attack on Russia-made bridge
2 min read.02:26 PM ISTBloomberg
Explosions were reported in Kyiv and Odesa, the city of Dnipro as well as Lviv in the far west of Ukraine, two days after an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine’s secret services
Several blasts hit the center of Kyiv, the first strike on the Ukrainian capital since late June. Explosions were reported in Odesa, the city of Dnipro as well as Lviv in the far west of Ukraine, two days after an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine’s secret services.
Putin was due to meet with his Security Council on Monday. Ukraine hasn’t officially claimed responsibility for the blast on the multibillion-dollar bridge, an episode that further highlighted the woes of Putin’s military in the eighth month of its invasion.
The European Union will gain broad powers with its new Russia sanctions package that would allow it to target people inside and out of the bloc who help evade its restrictive measures. The package adopted by member states this past week targets the circumvention of EU sanctions in what people familiar with the issue called a major policy shift.
Key Developments
Blasts Hit Kyiv After Putin Blames Ukraine for Bridge Attack
Putin Blames Ukraine Secret Services for Crimea Bridge Blast
White House Says US Nuclear Posture Unchanged Over Putin Threats
EU Eyes New Sanction Power to Target Third-Country Firms, People
On the Ground
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with missiles again overnight, damaging a multi-storey apartment building, local authorities said on Telegram just a day after another attack on the city left at least 14 people dead and more than 70 injured. Russia is moving reserve troops toward areas where Ukrainian forces have advanced, Ukraine’s southern operational command said on Facebook. To the east, Russian troops continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.
Explosions Reported in Kyiv, Cities Across Ukraine
Several blasts were reported in Kyiv’s central district and services were responding, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on Facebook. Russian forces continued a missile assault on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, damaging an apartment building, local authorities said on Telegram.
There were also reports of explosions in Odesa, the city of Dnipro plus Lviv in the far west of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late Sunday at least 43 civilians were killed and hundreds of families left homeless since Oct. 3 by Russian missile attacks on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. He renewed his calls for Ukraine’s allies to step up deliveries of air-defense systems.
“The constant terror against the civilian population is an obvious Russian refusal to engage in real negotiations," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
One apartment building was destroyed by a Russian Kh-22 air-launched antiship missile, he said.
