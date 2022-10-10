Missiles hit Kyiv, other cities after Ukraine's attack on Russia-made bridge

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with missiles again overnight, damaging a multi-storey apartment building, local authorities said on Telegram just a day after another attack on the city left at least 14 people dead and more than 70 injured. Russia is moving reserve troops toward areas where Ukrainian forces have advanced, Ukraine’s southern operational command said on Facebook. To the east, Russian troops continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

