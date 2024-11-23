Israeli missiles target Lebanon capital Beirut as Tel Aviv escalates strike on Hezbollah strongholds

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: At least four missiles were fired in an airstrike targeting Beirut's Basta neighbourhood early on Saturday, as Israel intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah, several media reports confirm.

The attack resulted in a violent explosion, with witnesses reporting the blast in the Lebanese capital. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which began a year ago, escalated after Hezbollah launched rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

Recently, the conflict has intensified with Israel's airstrikes on southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley, where many of Hezbollah's top leaders have been killed. In response, Hezbollah fired rockets deeper into Israel.

The ongoing violence reflects the growing tensions in the region, with Israel using both airstrikes and ground troops along the border while Hezbollah retaliates with rocket attacks. The situation remains volatile as both sides continue their military operations.

Lebanon's National News Agency said the attack had destroyed an eight-storey building. Footage broadcast by Lebanon's Al Jadeed station showed at least one destroyed building and several others badly damaged around it.

The blasts shook the capital around 4 am (0200 GMT), witnesses reported to Reuters. Security officials said at least four bombs were dropped in the attack.

It marked the fourth Israeli airstrike this week targeting a central area of Beirut, where the bulk of Israel's attacks have targeted the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs. On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah media official in the Ras al-Nabaa district of central Beirut.

Israel launched a major offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon in September, following nearly a year of cross-border hostilities ignited by the Gaza war, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.

The conflict began when Hezbollah opened fire in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas after its Oct 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

A US mediator travelled to Lebanon and Israel this week in an effort to secure a ceasefire. The envoy, Amos Hochstein, indicated progress had been made after meetings in Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday before meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.