When dog Zoey reunited with his human friend Michelle after 12 years, the story left all teary-eyed. While sharing the video on Facebook, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office told the tale of how the two meet again.

“Missing for 12 Years! This one will hit you right in the feels!" the police said in the post and shared how the dog became a stray after it went missing.

“On February 10, 2022, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call regarding a stray dog who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell. ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago! Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as “deceased" in their records."

“Even more amazing, the owners still had the same phone number, though they now live in Benecia. We met the owner Michelle in Rio Vista, where she and Zoey reunited after 12 years apart!" they added.

Watch the video here:

#FeelGood They lost their dog after only 6 months...and now have her back 12 years later! https://t.co/rCCNh9SkUL — Ben & Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) February 22, 2022

The post that was shared a few days back garnered over lakh views and has been shared multiple times. People shared various comments while reacting to this sweet video.

