Missing for 3 days, Indonesian woman found inside 16-foot python

A woman in central Indonesia was found dead inside a 16-foot reticulated python after going missing.

A woman was found dead inside a snake's stomach after the reptile swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, according to a local official's statement on Saturday.

Farida's husband, aged 45, along with other residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province, found her body inside a reticulated python measuring approximately five meters (16 feet) in length on Friday.

"The mother-of-four had gone missing Thursday night and failed to return home, forcing a search effort," village head Suardi Rosi told AFP.

Her husband “found her belongings... which made him suspicious. The villagers then searched the area. They soon spotted a python with a large belly," said Suardi.

"They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible."

Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake, a rarity in such incidents. Despite their infrequency, several people have died in Indonesia in recent years after being swallowed whole by pythons, AFP reported.

Last year, residents in Southeast Sulawesi's Tinanggea district killed an eight-meter python that was strangling and consuming one of the farmers in a village.

In 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found deceased inside a seven-meter python in Southeast Sulawesi's Muna town.

Similarly, the year before, a farmer in West Sulawesi went missing and was later found to have been consumed alive by a four-meter python at a palm oil plantation.

(With inputs from AFP)

