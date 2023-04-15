‘Missing most technical nuance,’ OpenAI CEO on letter from techies for AI pause2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
The letter backed by Elon Musk and other techies stated that AI labs along with independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop a set of shared safety protocols for advanced artificial intelligence design and development that are rigorously audited by independent outside experts.
Some tech leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak signed a letter that calls for a six-month “AI research halt". OpenAI launched an artificial intelligence-based chatbot ‘ChatGPT’ that can create human-like responses to questions asked by a user.
