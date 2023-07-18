Mission moon: China to launch next-generation crewed spacecraft as early as 2027. Details here1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST
China's next-generation crewed spacecraft, capable of carrying up to seven astronauts, is expected to make its first flight between 2027 and 2028, according to a veteran Chinese astronaut.
