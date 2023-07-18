The next-generation spacecraft had its initial test flight in 2020, marking an important milestone in China's space exploration endeavours. With the successful operation of China's space station last year, renewed focus has been placed on the ambitious plan to send astronauts to the moon by 2030. Engineers have been actively working on refining the project, revealing intricate details, such as the carrier rockets to be utilized and the spacecraft's configuration for transporting astronauts and equipment, reported Reuters.