MIT researcher offers Elon Musk to run Twitter: ‘No salary, all in’

Elon Musk's Twitter poll on Sunday asking his followers opinion whether he should step down as the chief of the micro-blogging platform, resulted in more than half voting yes. A 58% Twitter users demanded that Elon Musk quit as the Chief Twit, the rest 42.5 per cent said ‘no’.
Elon Musk has not yet stepped down, or announced a plan to do so anytime soon. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted, adding “and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."However, the Tesla CEO on Tuesday said that there is no one willing and capable who wants to run Twitter Inc.
Several replies to Elon Musk's tweet said a different story. There were many takers for the chance to helm the most popular social media platform, that Elon Musk bought only two months ago.
The Tesla Chief has been handling matters in the Twitter headquartes almost single handedly, after his epic overhaul saw nearly half the global workforce made to leave the company.
However, Lex Fridman, a respected AI academic and research scientist at MIT and a fan of Musk offered himself up, but was given a dour response. Fridman took to Twitter and wrote, “Fun suggestion @elonmusk : Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful."
To Fridman's tweet Elon Musk replied, “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?"
Who is Lex Fridman?
A research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Fridman is also a podcaster who takes interest in ‘robots and humans’ according to his Twitter bio.
To Elon Musk's ‘you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?’, Fridman left a quick reply saying, "Yes. We'll turn it around'.
There was no more replies from either side on the social media platform.
Fridman’s official website says he is an AI researcher working on autonomous vehicles, human-robot interaction, and machine learning at “MIT and beyond".
Fridman has hosted Elon Musk on his podcast multiple times. A look throught he audios show that Elon Musk's last appearance on Fridman's podcast was in 2021 December.
Notably, apart from Elon Musk, Fridman has also hosted guests like Jack Dorsey, Richard Dawkins, Leonard Susskind, Noam Chomsky, Eric Weinstein, Roger Penrose and Stephen Wolfram.
To the observer eye, Fridman seems to be one of the people on Twitter who interact with Elon Musk regularly. He also shares a lot of his beliefs with the billionaire. Musk has also confirmed that he will be attending Fridman's podcast next week.
