Mob attacks US Consulate in Karachi as anger erupts over killing of Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei | Video

Hundreds of people stormed the US Consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Sunday, smashing windows after the US and Israeli attacked Iran and killed the country's supreme leader, police said.

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2026, 01:02 PM IST
A vendor sorts newspapers, following the Israel and the U.S. strikes on Iran, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Police and paramilitary forces used batons and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, said Mohammad Jawad, a police official. At least one protester was killed and several others were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces, he said.

The attack on the consulate came hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack carried out by Israel and the United States.

Protesters were seen setting fire to and smashing the windows of the US diplomatic mission in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Local sources said Khamenei’s assassination triggered the protests.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)

