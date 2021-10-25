Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine generated a robust neutralizing antibody response after two doses in children aged 6 to under 12 years, said the company in a statement on Monday.

It said the data showed two 50 microgram doses of the vaccine, half the strength of the doses used in the vaccine given to adults, given 28 days apart was generally well-tolerated.

The majority of side effects were mild or moderate in severity, the company said. The most common solicited adverse events were fatigue, headache, fever and injection site pain.

“We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," said Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive officer of Moderna.

“We look forward to filing with regulators globally and remain committed to doing our part to help end the Covid-19 pandemic with a vaccine for adults and children of all ages," added Bancel.

The company said it plans to submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulators in the near term.

Shares of Moderna gained 0.8% in premarket trading in New York on Monday. The stock had been under pressure of late, sliding by about 24% over the past month.

The release of data from Moderna comes a day before an FDA panel is expected to review data on the Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

