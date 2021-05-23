Moderna CEO advocates 3rd vaccine dose to protect people at risk

Starting May 28, the Moderna vaccine will be joining AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson in French pharmacies and general practitioners offices. Around 300,000 doses of the vaccine will be available in pharmacies weekly. The arrival of Moderna in French pharmacies is expected to make the vaccine more accessible to isolated elderly people or overlooked workers and will help with a speedier vaccination progress in the country as the vaccine itself can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month.

