Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc. is expanding its U.S. production of the Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc., a development that could ensure the U.S. has ample supply as it ramps up vaccinations.

Catalent has reached an agreement with Moderna that will nearly double the vaccine output at the contract manufacturer’s Bloomington, Ind., plant this month to about 400 vials a minute, according to people familiar with the matter.

New doses will be ready for shipping starting next month, the people said, and the upgraded plant will be able fill an additional 80 million vials a year.

The expansion will help Moderna reach its goal of supplying an additional 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of May and another 100 million doses by the end of July.

Production in the U.S. of several authorized vaccines has picked up speed in recent weeks, as manufacturers have scaled up production lines and taken other steps to increase output.

The increases come as governors, under the urging of President Biden, expand eligibility for the shots among adults.

Demand could increase further if Covid-19 vaccines work safely during testing in children, paving the way for health authorities to make the shots available to youths.

Moderna declined to comment.

Catalent, of Somerset, N.J., is one of the world’s biggest contract drugmakers and among a crop of companies playing key roles making Covid-19 vaccines.

Last month, Catalent said it would expand production of Johnson & Johnson’s shot at its plant in Italy.

Catalent helps Moderna put its vaccine in vials for shipment, a final production stage known as fill-finish.

The new deal builds on Catalent’s agreement from last June to help produce Moderna’s vaccine. As part of the expansion, Catalent is dedicating a high-speed production line at its Indiana plant to do fill-finish.

The step involves filling vials with vaccines, capping the vials and readying the product for shipment.

With the production upgrades, Catalent expects to potentially churn out about one billion doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine annually through 2023.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

