Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Moderna Covid-19 vaccine production to double at contract manufacturer Catalent

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine production to double at contract manufacturer Catalent

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 04:15 PM IST Jared S. Hopkins, The Wall Street Journal

Deal set to boost output of finished vials of the biotech’s Covid-19 shot from Catalent’s Indiana plant from next month

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc. is expanding its U.S. production of the Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc., a development that could ensure the U.S. has ample supply as it ramps up vaccinations.

Catalent has reached an agreement with Moderna that will nearly double the vaccine output at the contract manufacturer’s Bloomington, Ind., plant this month to about 400 vials a minute, according to people familiar with the matter.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

US-Iran begin indirect talks to revive nuclear deal

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
Premium

India facing renewed challenges along its borders: Army Chief General M M Naravane

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Premium

'Much, much worse' than first wave: Maharashtra hit hard by coronavirus

2 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Premium

Covid surge: Domestic air traffic dips for second straight week

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.