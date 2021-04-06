Moderna Covid-19 vaccine production to double at contract manufacturer Catalent
Deal set to boost output of finished vials of the biotech’s Covid-19 shot from Catalent’s Indiana plant from next month
Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc. is expanding its U.S. production of the Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc., a development that could ensure the U.S. has ample supply as it ramps up vaccinations.
Catalent has reached an agreement with Moderna that will nearly double the vaccine output at the contract manufacturer’s Bloomington, Ind., plant this month to about 400 vials a minute, according to people familiar with the matter.
