Home >News >world >Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trials moving fast with final study set for July
Last month, Moderna began a second-stage study of its vaccine, called mRNA-1273, in 600 healthy adults

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trials moving fast with final study set for July

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Robert Langreth, Bloomberg

  • The final study, which will include 30,000 people, will be conducted in collaboration with the NIAID in the US
  • Its primary goal will be to show the vaccine prevents people from developing symptoms of Covid-19

Moderna Inc. said it had selected a dose for a final-stage clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine that should begin in July, as the company moves ahead rapidly with its innovative approach to trying to prevent Covid-19.

The final study, which will include 30,000 people, will be conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US Its primary goal will be to show the vaccine prevents people from developing symptoms of Covid-19, Moderna said in a statement. A secondary goal will be to show the vaccine keeps people from getting severe cases requiring hospitalization.

The announcement is another indication that coronavirus vaccine trials are moving ahead at a remarkable pace. On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said it would begin early trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in the second half of July, ahead of its previous schedule to begin testing in September.

Last month, Moderna began a second-stage study of its vaccine, called mRNA-1273, in 600 healthy adults. In the statement Thursday, the company said it had already enrolled 350 people in the trial, including a cohort of 300 healthy adults 54 years and younger, and the first 50 of 300 older adults.

