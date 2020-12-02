Amid the buzz of administering a potential Covid-19 vaccine to the people as early as possible, Moderna Inc's CEO Stéphane Bancel says that its Covid vaccine candidate can get emergency use authorization within 24 to 72 hours after U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee meeting, according to Reuters.

The FDA will hold an advisory committee meet to discuss company's request for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on 17 December.

Speaking at an event conducted by Piper Sandler, Bancel said Moderna currently had millions of doses of vaccines that can be shipped as soon as its request is granted.

Earlier, the US-based pharma company said it will apply for US and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

The drug company also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe Covid-19 cases. The filing sets Moderna's product up to be the second vaccine likely to receive US emergency use authorization this year after Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine candidate, which is 95% effective.

The trial results come at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 64 million people and killed more than 1.4 million across the world.

Of these, US hospitals have been stretched to the limit as the nation has seen more than 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths.

Moderna said the vaccine's efficacy was consistent across age, race, ethnicity and gender demographics. The 196 cases included 33 adults over 65 and 42 volunteers from racially diverse groups, including 29 Latinos, 6 Blacks, 4 Asian Americans and 3 multiracial participants.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273 met its primary efficacy endpoint in the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5% earlier this month.

Shortly after gaining emergency use authorization, Moderna expects the vaccine to be shipped to designated distribution points throughout the United States by the government's Operation Warp Speed program and McKesson Corp, a drug distributor contracted by the U.S. government.

Britain has also secured an additional two million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines proved more effective than anticipated and far superior to the 50% benchmark set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines rely on a technology called messenger RNA that turns the body’s cells into vaccine-making factories. Messenger RNA has never before been used to develop an approved vaccine. Moderna has co-developed the mRNA candidate with the National Institutes of Health.

On the other hand, Britain's AstraZeneca has announced an average efficacy rate of 70% for its vaccine and as much as 90% for a subgroup of trial participants who got a half dose first, followed by a full dose. But some scientists have expressed doubts about the robustness of the 90% efficacy figure for the smaller group.

Moderna shares were up 1% at $142.47. They have risen more than seven-fold this year, valuing the company at $55.80 billion as of Tuesday's closing price.

With inputs from Reuters

