Moderna doubles trial size in young children after FDA request

Dangerous Covid infections in children have raised increasing concerns as the delta variant spreads across the U.S., and the fall resumption of classes looms. Moderna said last month that it would expand the trial at the request of U.S. regulators, who were seeking additional data amid worries that messenger RNA shots may trigger rare heart side effects. Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE have also said they intend to expand the size of their under-12 study.