Moderna expects European approval for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-Jan

US-based pharma company Moderna expects the European Union to approve its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in mid-January and is ready to start distribution immediately afterwards, the head of its European division told German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"We expect approval for the EU and thus for Germany on Jan. 12," Dan Staner was quoted as saying on Monday, reported Reuters. "As soon as we have received the approval, we can deliver."

Earlier, Moderna had requested clearance for its vaccine in the U.S. after a new analysis showed it was highly effective in preventing Covid-19, with no serious safety problems.

A spokesman said that its application for an emergency-use authorization had been delivered to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Earlier, the company had said in a statement it would seek clearance on Monday in both the U.S. and Europe.

The pharma company reported that its vaccine's efficacy was consistent across age, race, ethnicity and gender demographics as well as having 100% success in preventing severe cases of the disease that has killed nearly 1.5 million people worldwide.

Meanwhile, Moderna said it was on track to have about 20 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship in the United States by the end of 2020, enough to inoculate 10 million people.

Moreover, Moderna plans to start a new trial to test the vaccine in adolescents before the end of the year, followed by another in even younger volunteers early in 2021. It hopes to have the vaccine available for adolescents by September, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said.









