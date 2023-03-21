Moderna expects to price its COVID vaccine at about $130 in the US1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:56 AM IST
Moderna expects to price its COVID vaccine at $130 per per dose as the purchases of the vaccine have moved to the private from government sector
Moderna Inc expects to price its COVID-19 vaccine at around $130 per dose in the U.S. going forward as purchases move to the private sector from the government, the company’s president Stephen Hoge said in an interview on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×