Moderna gets $472 million from US govt for coronavirus vaccine development

Moderna gets $472 million from US govt for coronavirus vaccine development1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development
Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.
The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
