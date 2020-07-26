Moderna gets $472 million from US govt for coronavirus vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.

The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate.

The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate.

