Moderna is testing its Covid-19 vaccine on young children

Moderna is testing its Covid-19 vaccine on young children

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial
2 min read . 05:23 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Trial will involve children aged 6 months to 11 years

Moderna Inc. has begun studying its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged six months to 11 years in the U.S. and Canada, the latest effort to widen the mass-vaccination campaign beyond adults.

The Cambridge, Mass. company said Tuesday that the first children have received doses in the study, which Moderna is conducting in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.

