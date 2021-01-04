Moderna raises annual Covid-19 vaccine production forecast to 600 mn doses

Moderna Inc on Monday raised the lower end of its 2021 forecast for COVID-19 vaccine production by 100 million doses.

The company lifted it from 500 million doses previously to 600 million doses.

Moderna said it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.

The US-based pharma company said it expects about 100 million doses to be available in the country by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses total available by the end of the second quarter.

Moderna, it its statement said that approximately 18 million doses have been supplied to the US government to date.

The vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 18, 2020 and Moderna began supplying to the government shortly thereafter.

Additional vaccine doses have also been supplied to the Canadian government following authorization by Health Canada's Interim Order on December 23, 2020.

“Our effectiveness in providing early supply to the US and Canadian governments and our ability to increase baseline production estimates for 2021 are both signals that our scale up of mRNA vaccine production is a success," said Juan Andres, Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer at Moderna. “I want to thank the many private and government collaborators, contractors and the hundreds of Moderna staff who have been working thoughtfully and tirelessly to accomplish this."

Moderna is partnered with Lonza Ltd. for production inside and outside the United States. Fill-finish services are provided by Catalent Inc. in the US, and by ROVI and Recipharm outside the US. The US Government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine with options for potential purchase of 300 million additional doses. The Canadian Government has agreed to purchase 40 million doses.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) held a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.

The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) had been scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The agency has set a Jan. 12 deadline for whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine. It recommended a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on 21 December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.