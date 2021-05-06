Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Moderna says Covid vaccine 96% effective in 12-17 year olds

Moderna says Covid vaccine 96% effective in 12-17 year olds

Premium
A medical staff member administers a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Moderna raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.

Moderna Inc. said studies of its Covid vaccine in teenagers showed that it was 96% effective and raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.

Moderna Inc. said studies of its Covid vaccine in teenagers showed that it was 96% effective and raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $1.94 billion, Moderna said, versus the average expectation of $2.22 billion. Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.
  • The company raised its product sales projection for 2021 to $19.2 billion from $18.4 billion.

Key Insights

TRENDING STORIES See All

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $1.94 billion, Moderna said, versus the average expectation of $2.22 billion. Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.
  • The company raised its product sales projection for 2021 to $19.2 billion from $18.4 billion.

Key Insights

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • Initial results from the company’s study of its Covid-19 vaccine in 12-to-17 year old adolescents showed that the vaccine was 96% effective with no serious safety problems, the company said.
  • Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in U.S. plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its Covid vaccine to as many as 3 billion doses next year. The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.
  • On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in South Africa and Brazil.
  • U.S. government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization could weigh on Moderna’s shares..

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!