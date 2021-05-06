Moderna says Covid vaccine 96% effective in 12-17 year olds

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moderna Inc. said studies of its Covid vaccine in teenagers showed that it was 96% effective and raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.

Initial results from the company’s study of its Covid-19 vaccine in 12-to-17 year old adolescents showed that the vaccine was 96% effective with no serious safety problems, the company said.

Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in U.S. plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its Covid vaccine to as many as 3 billion doses next year. The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.

On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in South Africa and Brazil.

U.S. government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization could weigh on Moderna’s shares..

