Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over Covid-19 vaccine3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:17 PM IST
Moderna alleged they copied mRNA technology to develop Covid-19 vaccine that Moderna developed years before the pandemic
Moderna alleged they copied mRNA technology to develop Covid-19 vaccine that Moderna developed years before the pandemic
Listen to this article
American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna has filed a suit in a United States District court against Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, seeking undetermined damages for patent infringement in the development of the first Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna has accused Pfizer and BioNtech of copying the MRNA technology that Moderna had develped years before the Covid pandemic.