Moderna has announced additional investments to increase global supply for Covid-19 vaccine to up to 3 billion doses in 2022. The US pharmaceutical company seeks to supply 3 billion vaccine doses in 2022 instead of 1.4 billion, which is twice as many than planned, the company said.

The company is making new funding commitments to increase supply at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities.

"Today we have announced that our investments in Europe, including Spain, France and Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S. will allow us to deliver up to 3 billion doses in 2022, depending on the mix of product between primary series of vaccination and variant boosters," Stephane Bancel, the chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The company, he said, has increased its 2021 manufacturing supply forecast up to 1 billion doses. As we follow the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, we believe that there will continue to be significant need for our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and our variant booster candidates into 2022 and 2023, the company said.

Moderna believes that this investment in increased supply is necessary due to an expected significant need for booster vaccinations in 2022 and beyond. The Company highlighted published studies predicting that waning immunity will impact vaccine efficacy within 12 months1, and published studies showing variants of concern have lower starting neutralizing antibody titers2 and may lead to breakthrough infections among those already infected or vaccinated3, compounding the potential need for variant boosters in the coming years.

