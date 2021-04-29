Moderna believes that this investment in increased supply is necessary due to an expected significant need for booster vaccinations in 2022 and beyond. The Company highlighted published studies predicting that waning immunity will impact vaccine efficacy within 12 months1, and published studies showing variants of concern have lower starting neutralizing antibody titers2 and may lead to breakthrough infections among those already infected or vaccinated3, compounding the potential need for variant boosters in the coming years.