A large-scale study of their mRNA flu shot, according to Moderna, led to an immune response against influenza A strains that was on par with or better than that produced by vaccines that have already been granted a licence. However, it fell short of the already-licensed vaccinations against strains of the less prevalent influenza B, according to a statement from the US biotech business. The Covid-19 vaccine, which was a success, is based on the same technology as the flu shot.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, severe influenza causes between 290,000 and 650,000 respiratory deaths and three to five million severe illnesses worldwide. The majority of influenza-related deaths in industrialised nations involve adults 65 and older.

Research shows that 99% of lower respiratory tract infection-related mortality in children under the age of five with influenza are found in developing nations. The implications of seasonal influenza epidemics in developing countries are not fully understood.

"Today's results represent an important step forward in the development of mRNA-based influenza vaccines," Moderna president Stephen Hoge said.

"We have already updated the vaccine that we believe could improve immune responses against influenza B and will seek to quickly confirm those improvements in an upcoming clinical study."

During the influenza season in the Southern Hemisphere, 6,102 adults from Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Panama and the Philippines participated in the mRNA shot's Phase 3 trial. A single dosage of either mRNA-1010 or a licenced influenza vaccination was given to each participant.

mRNA-1010 patients, according to Moderna, reported negative side effects like fatigue, swelling and headaches 70% more frequently than the other group's 48%.

The efficiency of the vaccines ranges around 40-60%, and they must be chosen six to nine months before they are to be used. A vaccination effectiveness trial is being carried out concurrently by Moderna.

mRNA technology, which triggers an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key components of a pathogen into human cells, is hoped to speed up the development and production of immunisations and increase their efficacy by Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers, including Sanofi.

