A large-scale study of their mRNA flu shot, according to Moderna, led to an immune response against influenza A strains that was on par with or better than that produced by vaccines that have already been granted a licence. However, it fell short of the already-licensed vaccinations against strains of the less prevalent influenza B, according to a statement from the US biotech business. The Covid-19 vaccine, which was a success, is based on the same technology as the flu shot.

