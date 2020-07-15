Moderna vaccine news is good. But market-moving good?

Moderna shares surged 20% on the results after the close Tuesday, and stocks in general got a loft as well. Is it warranted? For sure, the expanded results published in the New England Journal of Medicine contain good news about the vaccine's early attributes. However, they mainly put what the company revealed in its sparse May release on firmer footing instead of breaking swaths of new ground as one might expect from the reaction. In short, investors may be ahead of themselves.