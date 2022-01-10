Moderna working on Omicron-specific vaccine, to be available soon, says CEO1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 06:16 PM IST
Moderna is working on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine that should be available in clinics soon, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in an interview with CNBC.
The US pharmaceutical expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its Covid-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.
Moderna Inc had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.
