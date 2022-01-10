Moderna is working on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine that should be available in clinics soon, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in an interview with CNBC.

The US pharmaceutical expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its Covid-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

Moderna Inc had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.