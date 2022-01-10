Moderna working on Omicron-specific vaccine, to be available soon, says CEO

Moderna working on Omicron-specific vaccine, to be available soon, says CEO1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
- The US pharmaceutical expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its Covid-19 vaccines
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Moderna is working on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine that should be available in clinics soon, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in an interview with CNBC.
Moderna is working on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine that should be available in clinics soon, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in an interview with CNBC.
The US pharmaceutical expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its Covid-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.
The US pharmaceutical expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its Covid-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.
Moderna Inc had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.
Moderna Inc had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!