Modi and Xi are 'responsible' leaders, can solve Sino-India issues: Putin

Asked about Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's criticism of Quad as 'Asian NATO' and his view on India's participation in the grouping, Putin said, "we are not participating in the quad, it is not my place to give my assessment to any other country participating in any initiative because every sovereign nation has the right to decide with whom and to what extent they are building their relations. I only believe that any partnership between countries should be aimed at making friends against anyone, No."