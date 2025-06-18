Modi arrives in Croatia on last leg of three-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived inZagreb,Croatia on the first-ever visit by an Indian premier. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Croatia.

Advertisement

During his Croatia trip, Modi will hold talks with the country's leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He arrived here from Canada on the last leg of his three-nation visit.

The Indian prime minister will hold bilateral discussions withCroatia’sPrime Minister Andrej Plenković and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump on phone

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

Advertisement

Modi at G7 Summit PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

Also Read | Energy security is a major challenge facing the future generation: Modi at G7

In his address, the prime minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India's commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India's approach to energy security.

Advertisement